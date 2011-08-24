Gilbert, girlfriend split after 10 years

Sara Gilbert and Allison Adler have ended their relationship after 10 years.

Gilbert's rep confirmed the breakup. "It's completely amicable," the rep told People magazine.

"The Talk" co-host and actress, 36, and Adler, 44, will share custody of their two children, son Levi, 6, and daughter Sawyer, 4.

Gilbert and Adler, a television producer and writer, began dating in 2001.

Gilbert, who gained fame as younger daughter Darlene Conner on "Roseanne" (1988-97), came out as a lesbian last year during a news conference at the Television Critics Association.

When asked if she was comfortable being "out" on "The Talk," she said at the time: "This is a whole new world for me. I'm not an expert on this, or I don't analyze these things," she said. "I'm just sort of living my life."

Gilbert became co-host and executive producer of "The Talk," in October 2010.

Adler, who has worked as a producer on TV shows "No Ordinary Family" and "Chuck," joined the writing staff of "Glee" in June.