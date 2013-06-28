'Glee's' Matthew Morrison engaged

'Glee's' Morrison is engaged

Matthew Morrison, star of Fox's "Glee," has proposed to Renee Puente, his girlfriend of two years, E! News reports. The news was announced on stage at the White Tie and Tiara Ball in London last night by Elton John and David Furnish. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin then followed the announcement by singing "Your Song" with John, dedicating the performance to the couple. Morrison is currently in England promoting his new album "Where It All Began," which is available in stores now.