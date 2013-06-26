Good for Justin Bieber to just date around

Justin Bieber, it appears that you have finally given up on winning Selena Gomez back, after your last split, about a month ago. This past Sunday you went to Las Vegas Indoor Skydiving with 22-year-old model Jordan Ozuna and enjoyed some kisses and cuddles, according to E! News. Justin, we hear that you didn't really want to split up with Selena, but there's only so long you can carry the torch for someone who doesn't want to be in a relationship with you anymore. That's why it's good that you're stepping out on dates with Jordan and other girls you like and meet. You should definitely date around after being in a long-term relationship with Selena!

-- Bonnie Fuller

Tatum shows off baby

Instead of plastering their new baby girl, Everly Tatum, on magazine covers everywhere, Channing Tatum, 33, and wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 32, took an unconventional route, choosing instead to post their first family picture on the actor's Facebook page!

