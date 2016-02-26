Guido Osorio dead; LI DJ, producer, of Razor N’ Guido, was 45

Guido Osorio, the popular Long Island DJ and half of the influential production team/recording artists Razor N’ Guido, died Feb. 20 at Nassau University Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was 45.

Osorio, both on his own and in Razor N’ Guido, was a prolific producer and remixer, handling remixes for singles for everyone from George Michael to Karmin. Last year, Razor N’ Guido got attention for their remixes of Madonna’s “Ghosttown” and Kim English’s “Unspeakable Joy.”

“We’ve got a lot to do,” Osorio told Newsday in 2000, as he tried to explain the duo’s intense work ethic. “We want to get to No. 1. We’ve been pushing ourselves for that.”

The duo came close to that goal in 1998 when their hit “Do It Again” got stuck at No. 2 on Billboard’s dance charts behind Madonna’s “Frozen.” Their follow-up hit “Miss the Way” reached No. 6 in 2000, helping establish them as go-to producers and must-see DJs for fans of house music.

“Manhattan had Tunnel and Twilo and suddenly people were coming out to Long Island, to the suburbs, because of them,” said Robyn Smith, president-owner of R*STAR Publicity and a veteran of the dance music scene. “That tribal house sound that is so popular now? They started that sound. That buildup and breakdown? That is his legacy.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Also part of Osorio’s legacy is the legend of police nearly shutting down the Long Island Expressway in Plainview when all the people trying to get to the duo’s show at the former Vanderbilt club in Plainview in 1999 created a massive traffic jam. “There were so many people there I was on the bullhorn all night telling people the show was sold out, trying to get people to go home,” the show’s promoter Dave Glicker told Newsday at the time.

Born in Miami, Osorio spent most of his recent years splitting the time he wasn’t on the road between his homes in Hicksville and New Jersey. Friends say despite his busy schedule, he was always generous with his time.

“As an artist, he was a perfectionist,” Smith said. “As a person, he was a teddy bear. He loved what he did and it showed.”

Osorio is survived by his mother Susan, and his sister, Lisa. A memorial service will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 29, at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Ave., Garden City.