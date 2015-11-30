Gwen Stefani, Sia to perform on the 'The Voice'

SIA SOON Judge/coach Gwen Stefani and fellow hitmaker Sia perform Monday night and Tuesday, respectively, on "The Voice." NBC announced that Stefani will do her current single, "Used to Love You," while Sia sings "Alive" from her upcoming album "This Is Acting."

FINALESNyle DiMarco and Michael Heverly are the last two guys, with Mame Adjei and Lacey Rogers the final girls, as "America's Next Top Model" Season 22 winds up Friday at 9 p.m. on The CW.

PREMIERES FYI's "Married at First Sight" goes to Atlanta for a third season of marital matchmaking, Tuesday at 9 p.m. . . . Opposite it are: "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 6 on Bravo, introducing new cast members Erika Girardi and Kathryn Edwards; and the Waco, Texas, renovations of "Fixer Upper" Season 3 on HGTV . . . Might be hard to explain to the tykes, but truTV's "Santas in the Barn" is a new competition to choose Santa Claus, starting Wednesday at 9 p.m. . . . Then with back-to-back episodes at 10 and 10:30 p.m. on Travel, Run-DMC's Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons spins off into a third series, "Rev Runs Around the World" . . . Opposite it, Bravo cooks up "Top Chef" Season 13, while MTV takes on "The Challenge" (formerly "Real World / Road Rules Challenge") Season 27, subtitled "Battle of the Bloodlines" . . . Thursday at 9 p.m., New York City restaurateur Michael Chernow uncovers foodie delights nationwide on FYI's new "Food Porn" . . . Opposite it, the house-flippers of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" return for Season 4 . . . Friday at 9 p.m. WE enlists us in a fourth season of "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars," with Sean and Catherine Lowe ("The Bachelor") and Mama June and Sugar Bear ("Here Comes Honey Boo Boo"), among others . . . and Sunday at 9 p.m., Bravo exercises our eyes with local personal trainers on the new "Work Out New York."

RECAPSBindi Irwin and pro partner Derek Hough won "Dancing With the Stars" Season 21, with Nick Carter and pro Sharna Burgess as runners-up . . . Ciera Eastin and Stephen Fishbach are both out on "Survivor Cambodia" . . . Evan McKeel was McKilled on "The Voice" . . . "The Amazing Race" sent the mother-son team of Denise Williams and James Corley back to sweet home Alabama . . . and Adam, of Brooklyn, and Jaeclyn were sent home from "MasterChef Junior."