Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk marry in the Hamptons

Actress and lifestyle entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow and her fiance, "Glee" and "American Horror Story" co-creator Brad Falchuk, were married Saturday in the Hamptons.

People magazine posted paparazzi photos of large, hangar-like tented areas at Paltrow's estate on Old Montauk Highway in Amagansett, showing crews organizing a large seated dining event, as well as a photo of Good Charlotte lead guitarist Benji Madden, husband of actress Cameron Diaz, arriving carrying a suit bag over his shoulder.

"Shakespeare in Love" Oscar-winner Paltrow, who turned 46 on Friday, and Falchuk, who is in his mid-40s, had held their rehearsal dinner Friday at the East Hampton mansion of comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica, the magazine said.

In addition to Diaz, Madden and the Seinfelds, the roughly 75 guests included, according to People and E! News variously, actor Robert Downey Jr. — who plays Tony Stark opposite Paltrow's Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films — and his producer wife Susan Downey; actor Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl Berkoff; director-producer Steven Spielberg — who had cast Paltrow in one of her earliest screen roles, as the young Wendy in "Hook" (1991) — and his wife, former actress Kate Capshaw; and the bride's mother, actress Blythe Danner.

Paltrow's father, Bruce Paltrow, a writer-director-producer raised in Great Neck and known for series include ''The White Shadow'' and ''St. Elsewhere,'' died in 2002 at age 58.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The couple had announced their engagement on Gwyneth Paltrow's social media accounts on Jan. 8, after having dated for more than three years.

This is Paltrow's second marriage and first wedding, following her December 2003 elopement with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The couple had daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, before famously announcing in March 2014 that they were "consciously uncoupling." Their divorce was finalized July 14, 2016. Martin did not attend the wedding, and on Saturday was among the performers at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park.

This also is Falchuk's second marriage. He previously was married to TV producer Suzanne Bukinik Falchuk ("According to Jim"), who filed for divorce in March 2013. They have two children, Brody and Isabella.

Paltrow posted a photo of the couple's hands showing their wedding bands on Instagram Sunday.