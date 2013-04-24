Gwyneth Paltrow named People's Most Beautiful Woman

"Iron Man 3" star Gwyneth Paltrow has been named People magazine's 2013 Most Beautiful Woman, succeeding last year's top pick, singer Beyoncé.

"Honestly, I can't believe it," Paltrow, 40, says in the issue being published Friday. "I kept thinking, 'This can't be true.' I've never been more surprised or flattered."

She says that her body feels "more in proportion now than I was when I was 20, so I feel better in a bathing suit now than I did before I had kids. But I think one of the most beautiful things about growing up is this self-acceptance that starts to happen."

The actress, who won an Academy Award for her leading role in 1998's "Shakespeare in Love," told the magazine she credits her five-day-a-week Tracy