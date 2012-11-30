Halle Berry asking $15 million for mansion

Halle Berry lists mansion for $15 millionWeeks before her fiance and her former boyfriend scuffled there on Thanksgiving, Oscar-winner Halle Berry put her Hollywood Hills mansion for sale, TMZ.com reports. The site said yesterday she had given broker Billy Rose a "pocket listing" -- one which is not advertised -- with an asking price of $15 million. Berry purchased the five-bedroom, Tuscan-style estate with a guesthouse and pool from actor Frankie Muniz. The "Malcolm in the Middle" star bought it from Rose, who owned the property himself a decade ago, TMZ said.