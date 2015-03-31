Harvey Weinstein subject of groping complaint, NYPD says

Film executive Harvey Weinstein is being investigated over allegations made by a 22-year-old model from Italy that he had tried to fondle her Friday during an interview in his lower Manhattan office, police said Monday.

A spokesman for the NYPD confirmed that the woman's complaint was under investigation by the department's special victims unit and the Manhattan district attorney's office. A spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office declined to comment Monday.

No charges have been filed against Weinstein, 63, a co-founder of Miramax and principal of the Weinstein Company. According to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation, Weinstein voluntarily accompanied police to the First Precinct on Saturday and after answering detectives' questions declined to talk further without his attorney.

Calls and emails to Weinstein's company and his agents were not returned.

According to sources, the woman, who was not identified, had met Weinstein during a social event Thursday at Radio City Music Hall for his new production. Weinstein later asked the woman to stop by his office, where he After an exchange of emails between two, the woman went to Weinstein's office at 375 Greenwich Street late Friday and was set up in an interview room by one of the producer's assistants, said the source. allegedly tried to fondle her, the source said. The woman said she resisted and told her agent, who took her to file a police report, the source said.

The site of the alleged incident is the same building where the Tribeca Film Center is housed. An official at the film center declined to comment yesterday. Weinstein is married to the British actress Georgina Chapman.

Weinstein, along with his brother Bob formed Miraxmax in the 1970s. They left Miramax about 10 years ago to start their own company, which has carved out a prominent niche in the industry, winning a number of Academy Awards including this year for "The Imitation Game" which was also nominated for best picture.