Heather Locklear arrested for alleged domestic violence

Actress Heather Locklear was free on bail Monday after being arrested on multiple charges at her Thousand Oaks, California, home the night before.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office online inmate-information page shows that Locklear, 56, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Sunday and booked about 2 1⁄2 hours later. She was released on bail at 5:48 a.m. early Monday and is due in court March 13.

According to TMZ.com, which obtained audio of a 911 call, the former “Dynasty” and “Melrose Place” star was arrested for felony domestic violence as well as three counts of misdemeanor battery on law enforcement officers.

The call had been placed by her brother, the site said, and the 911 operator can be heard saying, “His sister and her boyfriend are arguing.” Locklear has three siblings, brother Mark and sisters Colleen and Laurie.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s representative told “Entertainment Tonight” that “deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. When they arrived, Ms. Locklear was uncooperative with the deputies and actually battered three of our deputies. We initiated an investigation, which revealed that she had actually battered a boyfriend at the residence prior to our arrival.” Locklear “had claimed that she was injured prior to our arrival, although we did not see any evidence of it. Out of an abundance for caution, she was transported to a hospital where she was evaluated prior to being booked into jail. She posted $20,000 bail and was released.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The boyfriend was not identified. For several months Locklear has posted Instagram photos of what social-media commenters and others say is her high school beau, Chris Heisser. “Happy Birthday to My first love and final love,” the actress wrote on Sept. 23, captioning an apparent yearbook photo of a young man with long blond hair. “Forever isn’t long enough.” On Nov. 24, Locklear posted a photo of herself and a man holding each other in a romantic way. “Thankful for you,” she wrote.

Locklear was arrested in Santa Barbara County, California, in September 2008 and later charged with driving under the influence of prescription medications. The charge was dismissed that January when she pleaded no contest to reckless driving and was sentenced to probation, a $700 fine and a road-safety class.

In April 2010, Locklear allegedly hit a street sign and drove away. Her attorney told People magazine at the time that the actress “was cited with a misdemeanor traffic ticket” and never taken into custody. That July, said the magazine, she completed a 30-day inpatient rehab program. She also reportedly entered rehab in January of last year.