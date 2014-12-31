Hollywood Life: Chris Evans surprises boy with cancer

Kenny Botting, a 9-year-old Boston boy being treated for a brain tumor, got a huge surprise Monday when his favorite superhero -- Captain America himself, Chris Evans -- came to visit him.

Evans, who plays the superhero in Marvel's "Avengers" films, stopped by Christopher's Haven, a Boston-based center for children who have cancer. He arrived while Kenny was out of his room. When Kenny returned, Evans greeted the surprised boy and shook his hand.

Not only did Evans sign autographs, but he also let Kenny tie him to a chair when they played a game of superhero versus villain.

Evans, 33, a native of Sudbury, Massachusetts, was in the area for a charity event at Boston's Fenway Park Saturday to raise money for Christopher's Haven.

Justice reveals dark side

Victoria Justice went grunge and channeled the '90s in her cover and photo shoot for Seventeen's February issue. The 21-year-old actress has also shed her girl-next-door image from Nickelodeon's "Victorious" and is now starring in MTV's "Eye Candy," which debuts Jan. 12.

"It's a very sexy thriller drama. 'Victorious' was musical singing, happy times and colorful," she said in the Seventeen interview, "and this show is the polar opposite, which is 100 percent why I was drawn to it. I do have a little bit of a dark side."

