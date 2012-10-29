Hulk Hogan settles sex tape lawsuit with Bubba the Love Sponge

Hulk Hogan has settled a lawsuit he filed following the release this month of a sex tape reportedly shot six years ago.

While the settlement terms are confidential, radio host Bubba the Love Sponge -- whose future wife Heather was the woman in the video -- apologized on his show Monday. "I am now convinced that Hulk Hogan was unaware of the presence of the recording device in my bedroom," he said, according to a transcript at E! Online. "I am convinced [Hulk Hogan] had no knowledge that he was being taped. . . . It is my belief that Hulk is not involved, and has not ever been involved, in trying to release the video, or exploit it, or otherwise gain from the video's release in any way."

In September 2011, the shock jock -- who was born Todd Clem and legally changed his name in 1999 -- filed for divorce from Heather Clem, whom he married in January 2007.

David R. Houston, Hogan's attorney, said the pro wrestling legend "is pleased that Mr. Clem finally stated the truth and apologized for his false statements."