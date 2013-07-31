'Idol' winner Kris Allen, wife welcome baby boy

'Idol' winner Allen, wife welcome baby boyKris Allen really has something new to sing about. The season 8 "American Idol" winner and his wife, Katy, welcomed a son, Oliver Neil Allen, on Tuesday, People magazine reports. "Happy day!!!! My little stud was born today. Oliver is here people," the singer tweeted. Oliver weighed in at 7 lbs., 7 ounces. The birth of his son is good news in what's been a difficult year for Allen. In January, Allen was in a car accident that shattered his wrist. He was told he would have limited movement in that wrist for the rest of his life.