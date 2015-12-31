Idris Elba, David Oyelowo among Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year’s honorees

Queen Elizabeth II will honor actors Idris Elba and David Oyelowo for their crowning achievements in drama.

Elba, who stars in TV’s “Luther,” and Oyelowo, who played Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2014 film “Selma,” made the Queen’s New Year’s Honors list and will receive OBEs for their work, Newsday’s Daniel Bubbeo reports.

Elba called the tribute “beyond special as it comes from Queen and country.”

Oyelowo, who early in his career received a financial grant from Prince Charles’ charity, the Prince’s Trust, said, “To be honored by the Queen in this way having been aided by her son’s charity feels like a beautiful full-circle moment.”

Another being honored with an Order of the British Empire included Blur frontman Damon Albarn. “Harry Potter” actress Imelda Staunton was made CBE, or Commander of the Order of the British Empire.