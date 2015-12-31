EntertainmentCelebrities

Idris Elba, David Oyelowo among Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year’s honorees

Actor Idris Elba attends the "Luther" screening at The Django...

Actor Idris Elba attends the "Luther" screening at The Django at Roxy Hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in Manhattan. Elba, 43, has been honored with an Order of the British Empire for his work in drama. He will receive the honor at a later date. Credit: AP Images for BBC AMERICA / Andy Kropa

By Daniel Bubbeodaniel.bubbeo@newsday.comdbubbeo1014

Queen Elizabeth II will honor actors Idris Elba and David Oyelowo for their crowning achievements in drama.

Elba, who stars in TV’s “Luther,” and Oyelowo, who played Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2014 film “Selma,” made the Queen’s New Year’s Honors list and will receive OBEs for their work, Newsday’s Daniel Bubbeo reports.

Elba called the tribute “beyond special as it comes from Queen and country.”

Oyelowo, who early in his career received a financial grant from Prince Charles’ charity, the Prince’s Trust, said, “To be honored by the Queen in this way having been aided by her son’s charity feels like a beautiful full-circle moment.”

Another being honored with an Order of the British Empire included Blur frontman Damon Albarn. “Harry Potter” actress Imelda Staunton was made CBE, or Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?