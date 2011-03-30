Iglesias: I won't open for Britney

Um, never mind.

Enrique Iglesias isn't going to open for Britney Spears on her upcoming summer tour after all, contradicting Tuesday's announcement.

"Despite initial reports based on formal discussions of the possible run, Enrique will continue on his solo tour in support of his new album 'Euphoria,' " Iglesias spokesman Gary Mantoosh told The Associated Press.

"Enrique has great respect for Britney and is a longtime fan of her work. He is very sorry for the confusion this might have caused to anyone."

Billboard reported that Iglesias, who headlined Madison Square Garden on his own last month, was concerned about the perception that opening for Spears would be seen as a step back in his career.

There were also monetary sticking points in the contract.

Nevertheless, Spears and a new opening act are still set to play Nassau Coliseum on Aug. 2, with tickets going on sale April 9 through Ticketmaster.