Alec Baldwin will be a grandpa: Daughter Ireland expecting first child

Model Ireland Baldwin, the daughter of Massapequa-raised Emmy Award winner Alec Baldwin and his Oscar winner ex-wife Kim Basinger, is expecting her first child with her musician boyfriend RAC.

"Happy New Year," Baldwin, 27, and RAC, né André Allen Anjos, said in a joint Instagram post New Year's Eve, with a photo of a sonogram. "Welcome to the mommy club," her model cousin Alaia Baldwin, daughter of Ireland's actor uncle Stephen Baldwin, commented in all capital letters. Alaia's sister, model Hailey Baldwin Bieber, commented simply, "Cryin." On Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, Ireland Baldwin uploaded a photo of pizza bagels, ice cream, hot sauce and bottled iced tea, writing on it in graphical text, "Pregnancy cravings in one photo," followed by a laughing-until-I'm-crying emoji.

RAC (Remixers Artist Collective) is a producer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter who won a Grammy Award for best remixed recording.

Alec Baldwin has not commented publicly, and his Twitter account, his only evident social media, is private. The baby would be the first grandchild for Baldwin, who has seven children with his wife, Hilaria.