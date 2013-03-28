Is Hayden Panettiere engaged to boxer Klitschko?

Is "Nashville" star Hayden Panettiere engaged to boxer Wladimir Klitschko? Us Weekly said Wednesday that the actress, 23, and the Ukrainian heavyweight champion, 37, reconciled in January following a May 2011 breakup. They dated for two years prior. Though Panettiere is not wearing an engagement ring publicly, the magazine said the two may be planning a summer wedding. Panettiere previously dated Milo Ventimiglia, one of her co-stars on the NBC ensemble drama "Heroes," as well as "One Tree Hill" actor Stephen Colletti.