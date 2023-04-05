Isaac Mizrahi brings cabaret show to Adelphi

Fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi is about to show off his song styling on Long Island.

On April 22, Mizrahi, 61, will bring his cabaret show featuring standards from the Great American Songbook, as well as contemporary hits, to Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center in Garden City. In between numbers, Mizrahi promises to share his musings on everything from politics to dieting to his latest Instagram obsessions. Accompanying Mizrahi will be his jazz band. led by Ben Waltzer.

Tickets for Mizrahi's Adelphi show, which takes place at 8 p.m., start at $60, with discounts available to seniors, students and Adelphi alumni and employees. For more information, call 516-877-4000 or send an email to boxoffice@adelphi.edu.

Though Mizrahi is primarily known as a designer whose life and career were covered in the 1995 documentary "Unzipped," more recently he has carved a name for himself as a musical performer. He has performed an annual two-week residency at Manhattan's Cafe Carlyle and in November made his Broadway debut as Amos Hart, the husband of accused murderer Roxie Hart, in the smash "Chicago."

Mizrahi also hosted his own talk show and served as a judge on the reality-TV competition "Project Runway: All-Stars."