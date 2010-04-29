Jameson, Ortiz back off on violence, drug allegations

Tito Ortiz and Jenna Jameson Thursday backed off their mutual allegations of violence and drug abuse, with his lawyer characterizing it as just "a big misunderstanding."

Former UFC mixed martial-arts champ Ortiz was arrested Monday after live-in girlfriend Jameson, the mother of his twins, accused him of throwing her into a bathtub and tearing two ligaments in her shoulder during a fight at the couple's Huntington Beach, Calif., home.

On Wednesday, former adult-film star Jameson 36, recanted, telling TMZ.com, "What actually happened has now been dramatically distorted and misinterpreted, and remarks that both Tito and I made after the police arrived reflect the state of shock that we were both in."

Ortiz, 35, whose attorney Chip Matthews in a news conference Monday accused Jameson of being an OxyContin addict, backed off that position after TMZ reported Jameson tested negative on Tuesday for 10 major drugs in a screening by American Toxicology Inc. in Las Vegas. This included testing for cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and oxycodone, the active ingredient in OxyContin.

Jameson's lawyer, Ronald Richards, told TMZ, "The lab tests clearly exonerate Jenna Jameson of any hint, iota or suggestion that she ingested or was under the influence of any opiates or controlled substances."

Ortiz now says he found two OxyContin pills in a pocket of a pair of her pants and jumped to conclusions. Jameson said the pills were old.

On Monday night, Jameson had called Ortiz's addiction claim "the last nail in the coffin" for their relationship.