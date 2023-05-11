Jamie Foxx's health: new conflicting reports

Conflicting reports are emerging about the health of Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx, who was hospitalized April 11 for still-undisclosed reasons. People magazine last week had quoted an anonymous source saying the star “is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now,” with doctors “doing more tests and want[ing] to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to" be discharged.

But an evidently separate source told the gossip website Radar Online Tuesday that, “Jamie’s people are saying he’s doing OK and improving, while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems — but he wouldn’t be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to OK. … His friends and family are hoping for the best — but preparing for the worst!” Radar also specified he had “collapse[d]” while in Atlanta shooting his Netflix movie "Back in Action,” co-starring Cameron Diaz. People magazine, however, said it had confirmed that the medical episode did not happen on-set, and that Foxx was not transported to the hospital by emergency vehicle.