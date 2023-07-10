Jamie Foxx seen in first public appearances since hospitalization

Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx was back in public and on social media over the weekend, seemingly recuperated from an undisclosed malady that had hospitalized him in April for an unspecified amount of time.

Foxx, 55, appeared in two cellphone videos posted Monday by TMZ.com. One lasting 19 seconds shows the star of "Ray" (2004), "Django Unchained" (2012) and, most recently, "Day Shift" (2022) appearing casual and physically normal at the Napierville, Illinois, location of the TopGolf chain of golf driving ranges and entertainment complexes. TMZ said the suburban-Chicago locale is near a medical rehabilitation facility where Foxx reportedly has been undergoing treatment since late April.

A second, 35-second clip shows Foxx on a yacht in the Chicago River, happily waving to fans shooting the video from an another boat. On Sunday, Foxx had tweeted, “Boat life. Celebrating summer with [Foxx’s whiskey brand] Brown Sugar Bourbon. Stay blessed!”

His public reemergence comes shortly before the July 21 premiere of his Netflix urban science-fiction movie “They Cloned Tyrone.” The streaming service’s logline for the film reads, “An eerie series of events leads an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx) down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy.” Kiefer Sutherland and David Alan Grier also star.

Foxx, who won the Oscar for best actor for "Ray" and was nominated for best supporting actor the same year for “Collateral," was hospitalized April 11 for what his daughter Corinne Foxx, 29, announced in a since-deleted Instagram post was "a medical complication.” He had been in Atlanta shooting the Netflix movie “Back in Action,” with Cameron Diaz in her return to film. “Luckily,” she continued, "due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

Following conflicting, anonymously sourced reports in early May about the actor’s health, Corinne Foxx wrote May 12 on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”