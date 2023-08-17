Jamie Foxx 'thankful' to be feeling better

Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx is expressing gratitude over his recovery from an undisclosed malady that had hospitalized him in April for an unspecified amount of time.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful … finally startin to feel like myself … it’s been an unexpected dark journey … but I can see the light … ,” wrote Foxx, 55, born Eric Bishop, on Instagram Wednesday, with photos of himself in what appeared to be a tropical hut. “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers … I have a lot of people to thank … u just don’t know how much it meant … I will be thanking all of you personally … and if you didn’t know … GOD IS GOOD … all day every day.”

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer responded in the comments section, “Yes He is!!! Glad you’re better.” “Bless you my friend !!!” wrote fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner. Music icon Melba Moore assured Foxx, “God has more for you to do,” while Grammy Award nominee and reality-TV star Tamar Braxton told him, “Brother I know that feeling!!! It only gets better from here! Thank God.”

Others offering supportive comments included actors Garcelle Beauvais and Larenz Tate, actor and daytime talk-show host Sherri Shepherd and fashion designer Tina Knowles, mother of pop star Beyoncé and singer Solange Knowles.

Foxx had first appeared back in public in two cellphone videos posted July 10 at TMZ.com.