Janet Jackson engaged to billionaire beau

Singer-actress Janet Jackson reportedly has become engaged to her Qatari billionaire boyfriend, Wissam Al Mana.

Us Weekly, citing an unidentified source, says Al Mana -- one of the Middle East's richest investors, whose Al Mana Luxury Company represents A/X Armani Exchange and other high-end brands -- proposed to Jackson earlier this year. He is planning a spring wedding in Qatar, the magazine said, and is prepared to spend millions to fly in his bride-to-be's large family in private jets.

Al Mana, 37, and Jackson, 46, have been seeing each other since 2010. "She wants kids," according to Us's source. "If she can't have them, she will adopt."

Jackson has been married twice before. She eloped with R&B singer James DeBarge, a childhood friend, in 1984, but divorced soon afterward and had the marriage annulled the following year. In 1991, she secretly married dancer, songwriter and director Rene Elizondo Jr. They divorced in 2000. It is the unseen Elizondo, standing behind her, cupping Jackson's otherwise naked breasts in photographer Patrick Demarchelier's famous Sept. 16, 1993, cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

After their divorce, Jackson began a long-term relationship with record-producer and rapper Jermaine Dupri in August 2001. The couple broke up in March 2009.

Jackson, who had four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart in the 1980s and 1990s, and two that reached No. 2 in 2004 and 2006, became a spokeswoman for the Nutrisystem weight-loss program in December 2011.