Jay-Z denies Beyoncé pregnancy rumors

Despite online reports this week that pop star Beyoncé was pregnant with her second child, her husband, Jay-Z, says Blue Ivy isn't going to have a baby sibling any time soon.

E! Online peppered Jay-Z with questions Wednesday night at the launch party for the "NBA 2K13" video game at the rapper-mogul's Manhattan club, 40/40. "Are you having another baby?" he was asked. And Jay-Z responded: "Tonight? No."

"What about in nine months?" the E! reporter persisted.

"Not in nine months," he replied. "Absolutely not." When E! then asked if a baby were due in seven or eight months, Jay-Z answered, "No. Not in one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight or nine months."

He and other family members struck down similar pregnancy rumors in 2010. When the couple did become pregnant with their first child, Beyoncé, 31, made the announcement in August 2011 at the MTV Video Music Awards by unbuttoning her jacket and knowingly rubbing her belly, as the MTV camera panned to her elated husband. Their daughter, Blue Ivy, was born Jan. 7 in Manhattan.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jay-Z, 42, opens Brooklyn's new Barclays Center Friday , with the first of eight concerts, continuing every day but Tuesday through Oct. 6. Brooklyn native Jay-Z owns a less than 1/15th of 1 percent share of the Brooklyn Nets -- which will play home games at the new arena -- but is the team's most visible face and booster.