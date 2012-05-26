EntertainmentCelebrities

Jenna Jameson arrested for suspected DUI in Calif.

Actress Jenna Jameson arrives to the W Magazine Golden Globe Awards party on January 14, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. Jameson was arrested for suspicion of DUI after being involved in a single-car accident May 25, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Getty Images

By The Associated Press

Former adult film star Jenna Jameson has been arrested in Southern California for investigation of driving under the influence after she struck a light pole with her vehicle.

Police say Jameson had driven her vehicle into a light pole early Friday in Westminster. She suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

A police statement says a field sobriety test was conduct and there were signs of intoxication. Jameson was booked and later cited and released.

A statement issued by her website says Jameson is home and well but has no immediate comment.

Jameson crossed into the mainstream after publishing a popular autobiography in 2004. She has twin sons with mixed martial arts star Tito Ortiz, who two years ago claimed Jameson was addicted to the painkiller Oxycontin.

