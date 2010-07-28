Jenner responds to criticism over bikini photo shoot
Kendall Jenner responded Wednesday to criticism that her Malibu photo shoot this month with photographer Nick Saglimbeni was too sexy for a 14-year-old girl.
The aspiring model told People magazine, "Going into this shoot, it was never my intention to be provocative or too racy. It was a beach shoot, and I was wearing beachwear. I am happy with my age, and am not trying to rush into anything too soon."
Saglimbeni, on his website, wrote that the swimwear shoot originated with Kendall's mom Kris Jenner, [who] asked me to photograph her daughter . . . for her Wilhelmina modeling book." Jenner is formally signed with the agency.
Very aware of Kendall's age, Saglimbeni wrote, "I made a concerted effort to keep this shoot a very healthy PG-13."
That still didn't stop the controversy that followed once the photos appeared online.
Concluded Kendall, "My entire family was very supportive; though my dad was a bit concerned at first, he knows that I am responsible enough that I wouldn't do anything I wasn't ready to do, or didn't want to do."