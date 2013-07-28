Jennifer Aniston sets record straight on wedding plans

Jennifer Aniston is dismissing rumors surrounding her wedding plans with Justin Theroux and setting the record straight, The Associated Press reports.

"We just want to do it when it's perfect, and we're not rushed, and no one is rushing from a job or rushing to a job," the 44-year-old actress told AP on Saturday while promoting her new film, "We're the Millers." "And, you know, we already feel married," she added.

Aniston and Theroux, 41, began dating more than two years ago and became engaged on his birthday last August.

Since then, their indefinite plans have led to speculation ranging from a broken engagement to Theroux getting cold feet.

Not true, says Aniston.

"We have yet to set any dates. There have been no canceled weddings. There have been no postponed weddings. There have been no arguments about where to get married. Just clearing all that up," she said.

While things are going great, the former "Friends" star said she sees no urgency to tie the knot.

"We're the Millers" opens Aug. 7. It co-stars Jason Sudeikis.