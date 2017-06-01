Jennifer Garner criticizes People magazine for article she didn't 'authorize'

Jennifer Garner has criticized People magazine for writing a cover story about her without her permission.

“I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorize this article,” the actress, 45, currently starring in “Wakefield,” posted on her Facebook page Wednesday.

Garner was reacting to a story with the cover-line “Jennifer Garner: Life After Heartbreak,” appearing in the issue being published Friday and excerpted online Wednesday. The article, citing an anonymous source, said Garner’s estranged husband, Academy Award-winner Ben Affleck, had moved from a guesthouse on the couple’s property to a home nearby. The story added that Garner was continuing to adjust to the marital breakup and moving forward. The couple, who married in 2005, amicably filed for divorce on April 13 after having announced in 2015 that they were separating.

Garner explained in her Facebook post, “It has been brought to my attention that there is a People magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me. It isn’t unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant — with twins! — (Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they’re easy to ignore. This isn’t a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom’s garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight.”

People magazine responded in a statement that it “covers Hollywood stars beloved by our audience, and our story on Jennifer Garner is fair and truthful. To be clear, it does not include rumors and does not say she’s pregnant. We wish her well.” The story did not attribute any quotes to Garner. Journalists generally are not required to obtain a subject’s authorization in order to write an article.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Garner and Affleck, 44, have three children, daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, and son Samuel, 5.