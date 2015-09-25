Jennifer Lawrence goes platinum blonde for new role

Jennifer Lawrence looks nothing like Katniss Everdeen these days. The "Hunger Games" star has replaced her long, dark locks with a short, platinum blonde style for her upcoming sci-fi film "Passengers" with Chris Pratt.

The Oscar-winning actress first showed off her new do while jogging with her puppy in Atlanta, where she's on location.

"Passengers" isn't slated to be released until next year, but audiences will see plenty of Lawrence on the big screen before then. "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" comes out on Nov. 20 and "Joy," in which she plays Long Island entrepreneur and Miracle Mop inventor Joy Mangano, opens Dec. 25.

Life after 'Loser'

Alison Sweeney has been keeping busy since leaving her eight-year gig on "The Biggest Loser." "Since I left, I've filmed three movies for the Hallmark Channel, I've written a novel, and I have another project in development with them and some other things," Sweeney said during the HollywoodLife.com podcast.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Best of all, she said, she gets to make dinner for her kids every night. "It's been an incredible time for me, and I just have to be willing to take a risk. That's what I would want my kids to do and I want to be a good role model to them."

Do you want Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner back together? Go to hollywoodlife.com and let us know.