Jennifer Lawrence's SAG awards gown did not rip, Dior says

What appeared to be a wardrobe malfunction with Jennifer Lawrence's gown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night was not one, the couture house behind her dress explained Monday.

Internet speculation that Lawrence's floor-length gown had ripped began almost immediately after the star approached the stage to accept her award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role, for "Silver Linings Playbook."

As she went up the steps to the stage, the lower part of the dress appeared to pull away cleanly, briefly revealing her thighs before slipping back into place.

"The dress is made with different levels of tulle and satin and that is what the viewers saw when Jennifer lifted her dress slightly," a Christian Dior Couture representative said in a statement. "It was not ripped and there was no malfunction ... it was the design of the gown."

The original gown, which was shown on the runway at a couture fashion show in Paris on Monday, showed clear distinctions that were connected by sheer lining.

Lawrence's dress, however, had the sheer lining hidden, E! Online reported, so when she approached the stage to get her award, the combination of her pulling up on the top part of the dress and possibly having the train stuck on something revealed the sheer lining in between.

The actress, who accepted the award from "Silver Linings Playbook" co-star Robert De Niro, told E! correspondent Giuliana Rancic that she was recovering from pneumonia.