'Bear' star Jeremy Allen White to undergo alcohol testing to retain custody of kids

“Shameless” and Emmy-nominated “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White has agreed to undergo alcohol testing as a condition of retaining custody of his children with his estranged wife, actor Addison Timlin.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ.com, the Brooklyn-born White, 32, has joint physical and legal custody of his and the 32-year-old Timlin’s daughters Ezer Billie, who turns 5 later this month, and Dolores Wild, who turns 3 in December. He consents to being tested up to five times weekly when the girls are in his care. If a test reads positive, he is allowed to retest again in 15 minutes to confirm accuracy.

White must also attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, among other conditions, added TMZ, the first to report, on Wednesday.

People magazine, which independently obtained the documents, said the device to be used is by the company Soberlink, which introduced a handheld, wireless, remote breath-alcohol monitor in 2011. The company claims recent models use “government-grade” facial-recognition software that “detects subtle appearance changes, ensuring the identity of the person testing.”

White and Timlin, who is best known for a six-episode stint on “Californication” in 2011, married on Oct. 18, 2019, at the Beverly Hills courthouse. She filed for divorce this past May 11.

Three days later she wrote, in part, in a long Instagram post, “Co-parent is not how I pictured it. It is … crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It’s not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. … But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights. To live with young children is an eyes wide-open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it’s to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same.”

White has not commented publicly.