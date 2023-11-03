Jerry Seinfeld adds 12 shows to his Beacon Theatre residency

Jerry Seinfeld is about to return to New York City with 12 shows about something.

The Massapequa-raised comedian will resume his Beacon Theatre residency with a string of new shows in January, February and March, Madison Square Garden Entertainment announced Friday. Seinfeld will appear Jan. 12 and 13, Feb. 2 and 3 and March 8 and 9, with shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at msg.com/beacon-theatre.

Seinfeld began his residency at the Beacon in 2016 and has since played there 105 times, doing more shows at the venue than any other comedian.

The entertainer is, of course, best remembered for his long-running sitcom, "Seinfeld," which aired on NBC from 1990 to 1998. At his Oct. 7 show at the Wang Theatre in Boston's Bosch Center, Seinfeld hinted about a reimagining of the series' lambasted finale being in the works.