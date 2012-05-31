Jessica Simpson joins Weight Watchers as spokeswoman, member

Jessica Simpson Wednesday confirmed she has joined Weight Watchers, with her publicist clarifying that the singer and fashion entrepreneur is both a member of and spokeswoman for the diet program.

"So excited to be a part of the @WeightWatchers family!" Simpson, 31, tweeted. She also posted on her website and Facebook page, "It's official, I'm joining Weight Watchers! The cool thing about the program is that it focuses on healthy habits for the long-term (and I can still indulge in my guilty pleasures every now and then too). I have actually gotten a group of friends together who are going to be doing it with me. You can join me too and we can share our experiences here!"

When asked if the postings meant Simpson would simply be a member or also a spokeswoman, her representative, Lauren Auslander, told Newsday, "Both."

Us Weekly said last November Simpson had been negotiating a $4 million contract with the company. "We are not talking about financials," Simpson's spokeswoman said.

Also Wednesday, Simpson and her fiance, former NFL player Eric Johnson, unveiled the first photos of their month-old daughter, Maxwell Drew, in an online preview of Friday's People magazine.

"My life has completely changed," Simpson, told People, observing that Maxi or Max, as the couple call their daughter, is "my career at the moment. I know I was always meant to be a mom, and I think I'm doing a really good job. I'm the most aware I've ever been."