Jimmy Fallon dines at Sweet Mandarin in Glen Cove

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, a frequent and friendly patron of Long Island restaurants, delighted a family celebrating a boy’s birthday at the Glen Cove Japanese eatery Sweet Mandarin recently with a surprise visit to their table.

“We saw Jimmy Fallon at Sweet Mandarin tonight having dinner with his family,” reads a Dec. 2 Facebook post at the private group Glen Cove Neighbors. “Such a nice guy[;] he came over [to] the family eating next to us to wish the birthday boy happy birthday and even took pictures with the family and friends.”

A commenter named Wendy McCloy added at the post, “That birthday boy was my grandson, Matthew! The boys were ecstatic that Jimmy Fallon was so kind to them! Autographed my grandson’s phone.” Other commenters say they believe Fallon, who has a house in Sagaponack in addition to an apartment in Manhattan, had purchased a home several months ago in nearby Locust Valley.

Sweet Mandarin, at 18 Cottage Row, did not post about Fallon’s visit. A woman answering the phone Friday confirmed Fallon’s appearance, saying he is a regular there. Manager and chief executive officer Shing Ling “Alan” Yeung did not respond to a Newsday call or email. The restaurant opened in January 2016 at the former site of Cove Star, East Wok and Eva’s Lantern, among other establishments.

Four-time Emmy Award winner Fallon, 49, had visited another Glen Cove food establishment on Sept. 30. “Look who came into our new Glen Cove location this Saturday,” the Mexican restaurant Tocolo Cantina at 120 Village Square posted on social media days later, with a photo of the former “Saturday Night Live” star happily posing with 11 employees.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The comedian’s patronage of Glen Cove restaurants had also been visible early this year. “It was an honor to serve Jimmy Fallon here at Glen Cove Diner tonight!” the eatery, at 187 Glen St., posted on social media on Jan. 23, showing Fallon posing with three staffers around 8:35 p.m., per a background clock. “Hope you visit us again soon! Who can guess what Jimmy Fallon ordered???” An employee told the website DailyVoice.com it was a grilled cheese sandwich and French fries.

On Nov. 11, Fallon had stopped in at two Riverhead restaurants, the Tex-Mex grill Funchos and the nearby Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe, with one of his and his producer wife Nancy Juvonen’s two daughters. The couple are parents to Winnie, 10, and Frances, 9.

A familiar face on the East End, Fallon in 2018 had shown his appreciation to group of weekending New Yorkers sitting near his table at Il Mulino in Wainscott, and who were taking care to respect his and his family’s privacy. General manager Enzo Lentini told Newsday at the time that after dinner, "He went up to them and said, 'I appreciate you guys not wanting to disturb us. I knew you wanted to say hello.' So he picked up the tab. With tip it was $1,136."