Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara look like a couple at Cannes

Are three-time Oscar-nominee Joaquin Phoenix and the twice-nominated Rooney Mara dating?

People magazine said Monday that the two, long rumored to be in a relationship, appeared to be a couple at the just-concluded Cannes Film Festival.

Phoenix (“Walk the Line,” “The Master”) and Mara (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Carol”) attended the awards ceremony together and left the closing-night gala hand in hand, the magazine said.

Phoenix, 42, who took the festival’s best actor award for his role in the thriller “You Were Never Really Here,” stars as Jesus in the upcoming “Mary Magdalene,” opposite Mara, 32, in the title role.

Mara, like her actress sister Kate Mara, is a scion of the New York Giants’ founding family.