John Amos rebuts daughter's claim: 'I'm not a victim of elder abuse'

Actor John Amos is denying claims by his daughter that he is the victim of elder abuse.

“To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well,” Amos, 83, who in his long career has starred in or had recurring roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Good Times,” “The West Wing” and other TV series, in addition to many movie roles, said in a statement to ABC Audio and to People magazine Tuesday. “I am not in ICU nor was I ever fighting for my life."

Referring to a crowdfunder begun by his daughter Shannon Amos, who had posted an Instagram message Thursday, he went on to say, “I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately, and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations. My son [influencer and former filmmaker K.C. Amos] and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time.”

The actor’s representative, Belinda Foster, previously had confirmed to TMZ.com that John Amos was hospitalized due to fluid filling his lower body, causing heart issues, and that doctors successfully had drained the liquid.

On Sunday, the Instagram accounts of both John and K.C. Amos posted a short video showing John Amos in a private hospital room. “You made it,” he says to his son, adding happily, “I’m so glad to see you … .”

Wellness-travel professional Shannon Amos, who is in her mid-50s, had posted, in part, “On May 14th, I would receive a distressing call: from my dad, sharing that he was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain. … ICU revealed his life hanging by a thread. … My dad [is] a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation. … Legal assistance is crucial to ensure their [unnamed parties’] prosecution and protect my father's future,” adding that his home has been “stripped bare.”

The Sheriff's Office of Custer County, Colorado, which in a news release Friday said John Amos “has been a beloved member of our community for many years,” confirmed “that an allegation was made … that Mr. Amos could be a victim of a crime. We are thoroughly investigating that allegation and have consulted with our partners at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and [the] Department of Human Services. We have also been in contact with Mr. Amos and his attorney.”

Shannon Amos — who like her brother is the child of John Amos and Noel Mickelson, who married in Colorado in December 1965 and divorced in California in August 1975 — did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.