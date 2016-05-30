Johnny Depp exes rebut Amber Heard abuse allegations

Both Johnny Depp’s ex-wife and his former partner of 14 years each reportedly have rebutted claims by Depp’s estranged wife, actress Amber Heard, that the film star was physically abusive to her.

“Johnny Depp is the father of my two children, he is a sensitive, loving and loved person, and I believe with all my heart that these recent allegations being made are outrageous,” French singer-actress Vanessa Paradis, Depp’s longtime partner and the mother of their daughter Lily-Rose, 17, and son Jack, 14, wrote in a handwritten letter posted on TMZ.com Sunday, addressed “To whom it may concern.”

“In all the years I have known Johnny,” Paradis, 43, continued, “he has never been physically abusive with me and this looks nothing like the man I lived with for 14 wonderful years.” The signed letter is dated May 27.

TMZ over the weekend also ran an unconfirmed story saying makeup artist Lori Anne Allison, to whom Depp was married from 1983 to 1985, reportedly told friends she does not believe her ex is capable of the kind of domestic abuse Heard described in a Los Angeles court on Friday. Heard, 30, who filed for divorce the previous Monday after 15 months of marriage, alleged that among other altercations, Depp hit her in the face with his iPhone on May 21, leaving bruises. TMZ posted an excerpt of an LAPD report stating police arrived at the couple’s home that night, and that Heard did not press charges.

Heard’s friend, photographer and British TV personality Amanda de Cadenet, on Friday retweeted several comments supportive of Heard. She also posted a since-deleted photo of herself, Heard and model-actress Amber Valletta taken the day after the alleged iPhone incident, with Heard’s smiling face half obscured with hair, according to People magazine.

Among Depp’s defenders are former “The Walking Dead” star Laurie Holden, who tweeted Friday, “I, for one, am going to see Johnny Depp’s new movie,” “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” which opened that day. “His personal life is just that. Personal. No one knows the real truth so just zip it. To be clear: I am just saying DON’T JUMP TO CONCLUSIONS. Even a pic might not be telling the whole story. . . . ,” she added, referring to a photo of Heard’s bruised face that Heard submitted to the court.

On Sunday, Holden, who has advocated victims’ rights, tweeted regret if her comments had offended victims of abuse and that she was reacting solely to “the vilification of a human being on social media and the public outcry for complete and utter ruination . . . I do not support cyber bullying and a trial by Twitter . . . let the judicial system do what it is designed to do.”

Actor Mickey Rourke, who knows Depp, told TMZ in a brief on-the-street video interview that, “He’s always been a really low-key gentleman — you know, not a violent guy.”