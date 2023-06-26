Jon Hamm marries Anna Osceola

Two high-profile actors each were married on Saturday: “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm to Anna Osceola, and “L.A. Law” and “Quantico” star Blair Underwood to Josie Hart.

Hamm, 52, and Massachusetts-raised actor Osceola, 35 — who has appeared in the movie “Confess, Fletch” (2022) and on TV shows including a 2015 episode of AMC’s “Mad Men” — married at Anderson Canyon in Northern California’s mountainous Big Sur coastal region, said TMZ.com, posting wedding photos by the agency Backgrid. People magazine subsequently reported it had confirmed the nuptials.

Neither Emmy Award winner Hamm nor Osceola have commented publicly, and neither has any evident social media.

The two reportedly began dating in 2020. People said in February that Hamm and Osceola had become engaged at an unspecified point in recent time. Hamm and actor Jennifer Westfeldt had ended their 18-year-relationship in 2015.

Wedding guests included actors Billy Crudup and Paul Rudd, and comedy writer-actor Tina Fey. Big Sur had been the location of the iconic final scenes of Hamm's acclaimed series.

Underwood on the same day married Hart, whom he has known since he was 16, at the Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the province of La Romana, Dominican Republic.

"It was surreal and magical," Hart told People magazine. "His vows — to hear him say the words he said to me for our forever was incredible. Between our children [from previous relationships] and all of them giving toasts, the fireworks right after our first dance, the entire day was just beyond my expectations."

Underwood, 58, said of his long friendship with Hart, “We lived separate lives on separate coasts. We never saw each other a lot. But when we talked, there's always such a strong connection of just understanding each other.”

He and Hart began dating after their respective divorces, and Underwood on Nov. 22 announced on Instagram he had proposed to her.

Their marriage “just feels so right,” he told People. “I just feel like it is the next step in moving forward in my life, and doing it together in our lives together.”