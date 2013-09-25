Joseph Gordon-Levitt talks about girlfriend rumors

'Don Jon" star Joseph Gordon-Levitt addressed persistent rumors of his sexuality on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, saying "I have a girlfriend but I tend not to really like to talk about it in public." The unnamed woman, whom he met through mutual friends, "is not in show business," he added. Gordon-Levitt, 32, said he generally does not discuss his romantic life since, "I get up in movies and I play other people, so when the audience is watching me in movies, I don't want them thinking about me and who I'm dating, and blah blah blah."