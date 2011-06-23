Judge: Lohan did not violate probation

Lindsay Lohan did not violate probation after testing positive for alcohol while under house arrest, a judge ruled Thursday, since the terms of her probation did not require testing.

After a nearly hour-and-a-half meeting in chambers with Lohan and her attorney, Judge Stephanie Sautner, presiding over a hearing at the Airport Superior Court in Los Angeles, said in open court that Lohan's last order for drug and alcohol testing ended Feb. 25, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"If you are guilty of violation of probation I don't see it," Sautner told the "Mean Girls," star, 24. "Poor judgment is not a violation of your probation."

"She didn't do anything wrong," Lohan's attorney, Shawn Holley, told the media after the hearing. "It wasn't a violation for her to drink."

However, Sautner did modify the terms of Lohan's house arrest, specifying, "You are not allowed to have parties. . . . You can have one friend over and that is it."

The judge refused the district attorney's request to have drug and alcohol testing added to the terms of the probation.

Lohan has been confined to house arrest since May 26 after pleading no contest to stealing a necklace from a Venice, Calif., jewelry store in January. She tested positive for alcohol on June 13, said CNN.

This hearing was the latest in a string of legal travails that began with two drunken-driving arrests in 2007, and has included jail time and court-ordered rehab for substance abuse.

Her house arrest is scheduled to end June 29, said E! News.