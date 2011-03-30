Juju Chang to join 'Nightline'

ABC News says Juju Chang is headed to "Nightline," AP reports. She'll be replaced as "Good Morning America" news reader by Josh Elliott, who's currently co-anchoring ESPN's "SportsCenter." Chang will serve at "Nightline" as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor, as well as taking part in several of the 13 prime-time hours that "Nightline" is planning for this summer. She has been "GMA" news reader for 15 months. Elliott joined ESPN in 2004 as a panelist on various shows at that network. In 2008, he was named co-anchor of "SportsCenter" with Hannah Storm.