Julia Roberts tops People's 'Most Beautiful' list

Julia Roberts is People magazine's 'Most Beautiful Person' for 2010.

By FRANK LOVECE. Special to Newsday

The "Pretty Woman" is People's "Most Beautiful Person" once again. Julia Roberts, at 42, tops People magazine's list for the fourth time, senior editor Galina Espinoza said Wednesday. Roberts marks her 12th appearance on the list, second only to Halle Berry's 14.

Roberts, who lives in Taos, N.M., with her husband Danny Moder, 41; their 5-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus; and their 2-year-old, Henry, credits her family. "I am very blessed, and I try to show my gratitude each day. When I do get stressed out, my husband is a great help - he is incredibly funny, and laughter is the best remedy for stress."

