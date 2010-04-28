Julia Roberts tops People's 'Most Beautiful' list

The "Pretty Woman" is People's "Most Beautiful Person" once again. Julia Roberts, at 42, tops People magazine's list for the fourth time, senior editor Galina Espinoza said Wednesday. Roberts marks her 12th appearance on the list, second only to Halle Berry's 14.

Roberts, who lives in Taos, N.M., with her husband Danny Moder, 41; their 5-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus; and their 2-year-old, Henry, credits her family. "I am very blessed, and I try to show my gratitude each day. When I do get stressed out, my husband is a great help - he is incredibly funny, and laughter is the best remedy for stress."