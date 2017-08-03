Justin Bieber apologizes on Instagram — sort of — for canceling tour

Pop star Justin Bieber has spoken out for cutting short his recent world tour. But in a long, rambling Instagram post, he offered no specifics.

“Im so grateful for this journey with all of you.. Im grateful for the tours / but most of all I am grateful i get to go through this life WITH YOU.!” wrote the “Love Yourself” singer, 23, late Wednesday. “Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I im not alone has kept me going,” the post continued. “I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! i let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life.!!!!”

The closest Bieber came to explaining what caused him to cancel the final 14 shows of his Purpose World Tour, which commenced March 9, 2016, in Seattle and was scheduled to run through Oct. 7 in Singapore, was to say, “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE.. I want my career to be sustainable but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

Bieber’s management on July 24 had cited “unforeseen circumstances” for ending the tour, and in its statement touted “over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates.” Ticket holders were offered refunds. Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, apologized on Instagram the following day, explaining that “a man’s soul and well being I truly care about came first and We must all respect and honor that.”

“I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!!,” Bieber wrote in his post. “Reminding me my past decisions and past relationships don’t dictate my future decisions and my future relationships. Im VERY aware I’m never gonna be perfect, and I’m gonna keep making mistakes but what I’m not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes.”

While the tour had grossed $256.5 million box office, according to Pollstar, Billboard reported that sales had slowed, with 5,000 to 12,000 tickets per show available on the secondary market, “often priced below face value.” The canceled concerts included Aug. 23-24 shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.