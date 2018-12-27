Justin Bieber's latest endeavor: His line of hotel slippers

Pop star Justin Bieber has introduced a line of $4.99 hotel slippers that already have sold out.

Both Bieber, 24, and Drew House, the fledgling merchandise company titled after his middle name, each posted an Instagram image on Christmas Day showing slippers bearing a yellow smiley face with lowercase "drew" where the mouth normally goes.

Described on the company website as "made with plush lightweight coral fleece, comfortable padding and foam soles," the "cheap hotel slippers,” as the website calls them, had sold out within two days. No other Drew House product is yet available.