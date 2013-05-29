Justin Bieber investigated over reckless driving complaints

For the second time in three months, Los Angeles police are investigating pop star Justin Bieber over complaints of reckless driving in his neighborhood.

L.A. County Sheriff's Department spokesman Steve Whitmore told the Los Angeles Times Tuesday that residents of tony Calabasas called police just before 8 p.m. Monday, saying a tire-screeching Bieber was driving his white Ferrari at a "startling rate of speed."

Among the neighbors not happy with Bieber's antics was Keyshawn Johnson, the former Jets wide receiver, who's now an ESPN analyst. Johnson, who also lives in Calabasas, had just left a party and was in his Prius with his child when Bieber sped by, TMZ.com said, citing eyewitnesses. The site said an angry Johnson followed the Ferrari to the singer's home where he tried in vain to confront Bieber, who quickly went inside the house.

Another neighbor, NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, tweeted Tuesday, "I live in Calabasas too and Justin Bieber needs to slow his ---- down."

Whitmore added a young child was in the immediate vicinity and that Bieber, 19, declined to speak with sheriff's deputies.

"This complaint of reckless driving is something everybody takes seriously," Whitmore told the Los Angeles Times. "This is unacceptable behavior anywhere by anybody." Following an investigation, police will present their findings to the district attorney's office for a possible criminal filing, he said.

Whitmore additionally told TMZ.com that police received complaints from two separate areas of the neighborhood.

In late March, the Sheriff's Department investigated allegations of reckless driving and a neighbor's complaint that Bieber had spit on him while the neighbor was addressing him about his driving.