Justin Bieber's management team seeks source of pot-smoking photo leak

Justin Bieber's management team is unhappy that images of the pop star apparently smoking pot have been released online, Us Weekly said Sunday, and was talking with the singer's security guards to try to ascertain who might have taken the photos.

Pop star Bieber already appeared to have acknowledged the photos, which are at odds with the 18-year-old's wholesome image.

"Everyday growing and learning," Bieber tweeted Saturday, without referring directly to marijuana use. "Trying to be better. U get knocked down, u get up. Back on tour tomorrow. Ready to see u all smile. Time to do what I'm supposed to be doing. I see all of u. I hear all of u. I never want to let any of you down. I love u. And thank u."

He told his 32.6 million Twitter followers that 2013 has brought "new challenges. New doubters. I'm ready. We are ready. See u all tomorrow and everyday after that."

TMZ.com, which posted the images Friday, said the photos were taken at a party in a Newport Beach, Calif., hotel room Wednesday -- just a day after photographer Chris Guerra was fatally struck by a car on Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles after telling his photo agency he believed Bieber was smoking pot.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tuesday evening, Bieber's rapper friend Lil Twist, who was driving Bieber's Ferrari, was pulled over by police. Guerra was killed while crossing the street after police ordered him to leave the scene of the traffic stop.

"While I was not present nor directly involved with this tragic accident, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim," Bieber said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.