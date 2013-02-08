Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, talks abortion film, Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber's mom wants to set the record straight: She's not interested in the political fray on abortion as she promotes "Crescendo," a new film she hopes will raise $10 million for centers that help pregnant girls.

Pattie Mallette, an unmarried teen herself when she had Bieber, signed on as an executive producer after the film was finished. She said Thursday that she connected personally with the story about a suicide and abortion attempt by Beethoven's mother.

"The press has been saying that I'm producing an anti-abortion film and taking this big stance. You know, I haven't shared my stance with anyone and I'm not here to make a political statement, so there's been a lot of assumptions made."

Mallette, in numerous interviews and her autobiography, "Nowhere but Up," has recounted her own suicide attempt, pressure to have an abortion when she became pregnant at 18 and struggles with drugs and alcohol before becoming a Christian.

The movie does include some producers who have anti-abortion beliefs, she said, but her goal is simple: to support residential programs like the one that helped her after her parents kicked her out of the house in Canada.

"The pregnancy center that I lived in is now closed because of lack of funds, so I thought it was a really important thing that they're doing to raise money," Mallette said.

The movie will be released Feb. 28 worldwide.

Mallette has had her share of mom moments of late with her only child, who at 18 is the youngest singer to have five chart-topping albums and will be both host and musical guest for the Feb. 9 episode of "Saturday Night Live" on NBC.

Like his Instagram photo (since deleted) of his butt crack. What ran through her head?

"I thought, I'm a mom, I don't want to see that," Mallette sighed, shaking her head. "I don't want to see him doing that kind of stuff. But, you know, he's 18. He's making some of his own decisions and he's going to make some mistakes and he's going to make some good choices, too."

What of reports of pot smoking and partying with "sizzurp"-downing hip hop singers — sizzurp being a purplish mixture of cough syrup with codeine and promethazine, a carbonated soft drink and pieces of Jolly Rancher candy.

"It's hard, you know, as a mom of an 18-year-old because that's the time when you just gotta start letting go," she said. "And, you know, I had to make some of my own mistakes. I gotta kind of let go and let him make some of his own mistakes and just hope that I put all the right things in him."

And what of Bieber's relationship with Selena Gomez?

"I have no idea if they're on-again, off-again," she said. "It's a constant thing. Today I'm not sure where they stand. I try to stay out of it. He's 18. He doesn't want me getting involved in his romantic life."