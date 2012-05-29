Justin Bieber sought by LA cops

Los Angeles police Monday were seeking to interview pop star Justin Bieber about allegations he struck a photographer Sunday while out with his girlfriend, singer-actress Selena Gomez.

Lt. Robert Wiard of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told The Associated Press an altercation occurred just after noon as Bieber and Gomez left a theater at The Commons at Calabasas shopping center in Calabasas, Calif., the suburb where Bieber this month bought a $6.5-million mansion.

The unidentified photographer called 911 complaining of chest pains and saying he had been "physically battered." Bieber and Gomez had gone by the time deputies arrived, Wiard said.

The photographer was taken by County Fire Department ambulance to a hospital, where he was treated and released, officials told the Los Angeles Times. Police are treating the case as a possible misdemeanor battery, the paper said. Calls to Bieber's publicist were not returned during the holiday weekend. No statement was released.

TMZ.com Monday said that according to witnesses, the photographer had been blocking Bieber's car as the 18-year-old singer tried to leave. By this account, Bieber got out to ask the man to move and when the man did not, a scuffle ensued. Witnesses also told the website another man at the scene, described as a lawyer, advised the photographer to call for an ambulance and to file a police report.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A fellow photographer among the group of paparazzi gave a slightly different account to the Chicago Sun-Times, saying the alleged victim was preventing Bieber from even entering his car, and may have said something contentious that led the singer to lose his temper.

Yet another photographer told the Sun-Times Gomez, 19, moved to calm Bieber after the confrontation. She tweeted afterward, "THANKS SO MUCH to my fans for always protecting me and being there for me."