Justin Bieber spotted at Sagaponack’s Wolffer vineyard

Justin Bieber was spotted relaxing at a Sagaponack vineyard Sunday.

The singer was visiting Wolffer Estate Vineyard with actor and model Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, photos posted to social media show.

“Justin Bieber hugged tons of fans and was super sweet. Even congratulated me on my pregnancy — he was with Patrick Schwarzenegger,” CNN reporter Chloe Melas posted on Twitter, along with a photo of Bieber flashing the peace sign.

Another social media user posted a photo of Bieber, 23, with the caption, “Summer in a Bottle + Justin Bieber = Summer made” on Instagram.

Photos and videos posted to Snapchat and YouTube show the singer dressed in a black sweatshirt and basketball shorts waving to onlookers and lounging on the vineyard’s lawn.

A spokeswoman for Wolffer Estate Vineyard declined to comment.