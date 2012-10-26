Justin Timberlake apologizes for video mocking homeless, calling it 'silly, unsavory'

Justin Timberlake is apologizing for a "silly, unsavory video" that shows homeless people offering congratulatory wishes to the pop star and his new bride, Jessica Biel.

Timberlake posted an open letter on his website Friday saying he didn't know about the video or contribute to it.

He says the video "was made as a joke on me" and wasn't shown at his wedding in Italy last week.

Timberlake calls the video "distasteful" and says he's deeply sorry to anyone offended by it. But he acknowledges that it was made by well-meaning friends.

The 19-second video is titled, "Greetings from your Hollywood friends who just couldn't make it." It shows three people who obviously don't know the famous couple greeting them with wedding wishes.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Read the letter: justintimberlake.com/news/2012/an-open-letter.